Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RHIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.61) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,185 ($68.21).

RHIM opened at GBX 3,716 ($48.88) on Tuesday. RHI Magnesita has a 12-month low of GBX 3,134.04 ($41.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 48.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,823.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,103.77.

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,452 ($45.41) per share, with a total value of £93,204 ($122,604.58).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

