Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

RHIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.61) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,185 ($68.21).

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

Shares of LON:RHIM opened at GBX 3,716 ($48.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 48.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,823.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,103.77. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 3,134.04 ($41.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04).

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,452 ($45.41) per share, for a total transaction of £93,204 ($122,604.58).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.