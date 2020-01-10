Blucora Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Blucora in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCOR. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blucora has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. Blucora has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Blucora by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Blucora by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Blucora by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Blucora by 12.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Blucora by 12.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.