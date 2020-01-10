SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everi in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Everi’s FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVRI. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE EVRI opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. Everi has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Everi by 139.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Everi by 54.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,050 shares of company stock worth $386,363. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

