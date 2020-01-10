Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Danone in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DANOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Danone has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

