Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Danone in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DANOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Danone has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Blucora Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share
Blucora Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share
SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc
SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc
Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Danone Sponsored ADR
Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Danone Sponsored ADR
CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47
CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47
Piper Sandler Comments on Coupa Software Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Comments on Coupa Software Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Comments on Constellation Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Comments on Constellation Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report