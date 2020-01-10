CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
Shares of CHSCL stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08.
About CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.