CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Shares of CHSCL stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08.

About CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

