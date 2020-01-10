Piper Sandler Comments on Coupa Software Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coupa Software in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.80). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Coupa Software’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

COUP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $171.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.21. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $172.35.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $114,917.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,352,810. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

