SunTrust Banks Comments on Constellation Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.31 EPS.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

STZ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.45.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $193.59 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $155.56 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 531,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after buying an additional 44,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.