DA Davidson Comments on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANF. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:ANF opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,382,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 992,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 626,594 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,988,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 894,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 421,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,637,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

