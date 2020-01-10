FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will earn ($4.99) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.19). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.75. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,343,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $104,352.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,348 shares in the company, valued at $666,003.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,166,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,458,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,490 shares of company stock worth $7,020,482. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

