Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Internet Initiative Japan in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Internet Initiative Japan’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IIJIY. ValuEngine raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Internet Initiative Japan stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Internet Initiative Japan has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Internet Initiative Japan stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

