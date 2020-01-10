Imperial Capital Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) – Analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Madison Square Garden in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will earn ($1.38) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.44). Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

MSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

MSG stock opened at $298.64 on Friday. Madison Square Garden has a 1 year low of $247.57 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 622.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.61.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $214.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Madison Square Garden’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

