Obic Co Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Obic Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Obic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato anticipates that the company will earn $3.62 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Obic’s FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBIIF opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.52. Obic has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

Earnings History and Estimates for Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

