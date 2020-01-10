Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perficient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the digital transformation consultancy will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.99.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRFT. National Securities initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. Perficient has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $47.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Perficient by 1,766.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 187.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,732.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.