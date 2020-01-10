Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,658 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,637% compared to the average daily volume of 153 put options.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $421,079.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 369,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $364,921.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

