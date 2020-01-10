Axonics Modulation Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,264 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,563% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, Director Raphael Wisniewski sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $6,222,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $622,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,103.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 795,000 shares of company stock worth $16,784,200. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 143.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,806,000 after purchasing an additional 558,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 141,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2,133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 241,234 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,462 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $770.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 1,530.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

