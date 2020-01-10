Investors Purchase High Volume of Applied Genetic Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,428 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,565% compared to the typical daily volume of 266 call options.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.27 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.