Investors Purchase High Volume of Applied Genetic Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,428 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,565% compared to the typical daily volume of 266 call options.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.27 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald
Internet Initiative Japan Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Internet Initiative Japan Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Imperial Capital Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Madison Square Garden Co
Imperial Capital Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Madison Square Garden Co
Obic Co Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Obic Co Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Perficient, Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Perficient, Inc.
Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Huntington Bancshares
Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Huntington Bancshares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report