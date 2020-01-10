US Xpress Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:USX)

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,011 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,118% compared to the typical daily volume of 83 call options.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
NYSE USX opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.27 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.
In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 15,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 7,500 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,202 shares in the company, valued at $150,488.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 34,494 shares of company stock worth $158,823. Corporate insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 631.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
