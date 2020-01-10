US Xpress Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:USX)

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,011 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,118% compared to the typical daily volume of 83 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE USX opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.27 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.24 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 15,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 7,500 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,202 shares in the company, valued at $150,488.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 34,494 shares of company stock worth $158,823. Corporate insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 631.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

