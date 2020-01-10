KB Home Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,602 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,239% compared to the average daily volume of 792 call options.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,207,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $2,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 220,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,311,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 97.7% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 157,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 14.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in KB Home by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at $2,797,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $37.06 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

