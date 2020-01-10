Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,590 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,267% compared to the average volume of 409 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELAN. Barclays began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.04 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 705.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,072,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697,267 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,332,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,942,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,019,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,373 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

