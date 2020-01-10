InterXion Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:INXN)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,049 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,750% compared to the average volume of 107 call options.

NYSE:INXN opened at $85.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 133.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.89. InterXion has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.64.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts predict that InterXion will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in InterXion in the third quarter worth $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in InterXion by 106.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,612 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in InterXion in the second quarter worth $761,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InterXion by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in InterXion by 17.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181,507 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INXN. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $90.00 target price on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

