InterXion Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:INXN)

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,049 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,750% compared to the average volume of 107 call options.
NYSE:INXN opened at $85.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 133.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.89. InterXion has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.64.
InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts predict that InterXion will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on INXN. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $90.00 target price on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.
InterXion Company Profile
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.
Read More: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.