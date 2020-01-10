Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,628 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,367% compared to the typical volume of 66 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,090,000 after acquiring an additional 87,273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,683,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,180,000 after acquiring an additional 483,773 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,363,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cinemark by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cinemark by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,247,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,036,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.50 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Cinemark stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

