Project Pai (PAI) Market Capitalization Hits $10.81 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $10.81 million and $377,823.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, LBank, BitForex and Bitfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $461.39 or 0.05869409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027525 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00035770 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001873 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,645,444,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,495,862 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, BitForex, HBUS, LBank, Bitfinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

