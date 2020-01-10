PotCoin (POT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,683.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $2,683.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,852.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.41 or 0.01760757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.40 or 0.03070859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00576189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00738623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00065140 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00392847 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,157,767 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

