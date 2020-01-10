Pandacoin (PND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $566,108.00

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 33.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $566,108.00 and $3.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

