Datacoin Price Tops $0.0004 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $15,514.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003684 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001156 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008803 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00056717 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Datacoin

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.