Civitas Market Capitalization Achieves $114,025.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. Civitas has a market cap of $114,025.00 and $25.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. During the last week, Civitas has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00175098 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000243 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001346 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,370,999 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

