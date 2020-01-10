Ivy Hits Market Capitalization of $611,826.00 (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 67% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Ivy has traded 64.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ivy has a market cap of $611,826.00 and $257.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ivy token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $461.39 or 0.05869409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027525 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00035770 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001873 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Ivy Token Profile

IVY is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin . The official website for Ivy is www.ivykoin.com

Ivy Token Trading

Ivy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ivy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ivy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

