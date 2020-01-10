PRASM Trading Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (PSM)

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One PRASM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and CoinTiger. PRASM has a market cap of $35,064.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRASM has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRASM alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00041383 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00319519 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012795 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002817 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 82.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About PRASM

PRASM (PSM) is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,193,827 tokens. PRASM’s official website is prasm.io . PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRASM

PRASM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRASM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRASM using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PSMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PRASM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRASM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.