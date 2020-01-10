LoyalCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $257.00 (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. LoyalCoin has a market cap of $2.12 million and $257.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $5.60 and $18.94. During the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded up 63.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.01626477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00182902 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00028268 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00118602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Coin Profile

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $32.15, $50.98, $10.39, $24.68, $33.94, $5.60, $7.50, $20.33, $51.55, $24.43 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

