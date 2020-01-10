Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HOG. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,008,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,789,000 after buying an additional 159,144 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,503. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

