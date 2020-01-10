Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 10th (AVST, BOSS, CEY, DAI, DG, GXI, HOC, LXS, MKS, RNO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 10th:

Avast (LON:AVST) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corp from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €56.00 ($65.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY)

had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €115.00 ($133.72) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €59.60 ($69.30) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €34.70 ($40.35) target price by analysts at Metzler. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €22.00 ($25.58) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

