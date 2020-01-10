Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 10th (AVST, BOSS, CEY, DAI, DG, GXI, HOC, LXS, MKS, RNO)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 10th:

Avast (LON:AVST) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corp from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €56.00 ($65.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €115.00 ($133.72) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €59.60 ($69.30) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €34.70 ($40.35) target price by analysts at Metzler. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €22.00 ($25.58) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Latest News

Harley-Davidson Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 10th
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Medtronic PLC to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teladoc Health Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
