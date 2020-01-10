Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $222.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after buying an additional 4,600,225 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,126,000 after buying an additional 5,090,670 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after buying an additional 20,753,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,968,000 after buying an additional 796,884 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.