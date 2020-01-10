Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Svb Leerink issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $142.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

