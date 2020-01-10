Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medtronic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

Shares of MDT opened at $118.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $118.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

