Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teladoc Health Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.35). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TDOC. Barclays started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

TDOC stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.40. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $87.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,774 shares of company stock worth $5,198,561 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. CNB Bank boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 800.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

