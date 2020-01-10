Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

NYSE:DRI opened at $114.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.31. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,037,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

