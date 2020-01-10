MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $64.59 and a one year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,269 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,612,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

