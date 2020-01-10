Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.60.

JACK opened at $78.69 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $25,915.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,388.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $125,307.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,119 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,073.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,917 shares of company stock worth $2,785,081. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,483.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3,727.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at $159,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

