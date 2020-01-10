New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $0.65 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC set a $1.40 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.09.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

