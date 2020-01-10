Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on A. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE A opened at $87.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average is $75.92.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,652 shares of company stock worth $6,219,246 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,245.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 462,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after buying an additional 442,851 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $223,461,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,775,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.