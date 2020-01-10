Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

NYSE ACRE opened at $15.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $457.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

In other news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $196,360.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,721.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,130.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

