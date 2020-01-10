AAR (NYSE:AIR) Raised to Buy at SunTrust Banks

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was upgraded by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AAR’s FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. AAR has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.16 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $798,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in AAR by 40.0% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 28,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AAR by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in AAR by 128.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

