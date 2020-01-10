ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALE stock opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.13. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.75 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $481,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 320.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ALLETE in the second quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the third quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 58.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.