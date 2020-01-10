John Duncan Higgons Sells 1,500 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Director John Duncan Higgons sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $12,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JNCE opened at $7.98 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $256.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 64.54% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 188,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

