Insider Selling: KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Sells 1,041 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $11,398.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,015.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.25 and a beta of 0.93.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.47%. Equities analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KVHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

