InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Buys $11,922.48 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,922.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,844.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 7,101 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,286.80.

On Thursday, December 19th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,368 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $9,534.96.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $36,941.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,496 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $38,417.04.

On Monday, December 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,015 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,258.45.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $13,585.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,605 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $11,572.05.

On Friday, November 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,800 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $12,870.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,699 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $12,232.80.

Shares of ICMB stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

ICMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at $243,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

