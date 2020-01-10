Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Street Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.81.

FSP opened at $7.83 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 97,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

