Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ELSSF stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. Elis has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franklin Street Properties Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird
Franklin Street Properties Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird
Elis Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank
Elis Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank
Analysts Set Heico Corp Price Target at $128.33
Analysts Set Heico Corp Price Target at $128.33
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Upgraded at UBS Group
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Upgraded at UBS Group
GrowGeneration Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital
GrowGeneration Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evolution Petroleum to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evolution Petroleum to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report