Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ELSSF stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. Elis has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

