Analysts Set Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Price Target at $128.33

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.70 per share, for a total transaction of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,711,937.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.82 per share, with a total value of $114,732.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,159 shares of company stock valued at $320,487. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Heico by 1.8% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 983,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,762,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Heico during the second quarter worth about $24,835,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heico by 1,441.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,176,000 after buying an additional 161,964 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heico by 1.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 97,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Heico during the second quarter worth about $11,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

HEI opened at $122.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.63. Heico has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heico will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.96%.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

